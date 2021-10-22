WOWK TV children’s programming October 23/24

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed Thursday while on the set of "Rust". The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded the director. The 42-year-old was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital Thursday where she later died due to her injuries. Director Joel Souza, 48, was taken to Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe and is receiving treatment. No other information has been released at this time about Souza.

In a tweet on Friday, Baldwin said he was heartbroken and was fully cooperating with police over the tragic accident.