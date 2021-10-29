WOWK TV children’s programming October 30/31

All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Special children’s programming for this weekend (October 30 and October 31):

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 12:00 p.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31:

  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Children’s programming for next weekend (November 6 and November 7):

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6

  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 7:00 p.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7:

  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 2:00 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

