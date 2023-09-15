Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Sept. 16/17):
SATURDAY, Sept. 16
- Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
- Lucky Dog 2 – 11 a.m.
- Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 12 p.m.
SUNDAY, Sept. 17
- Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
- Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.
