Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Sept. 30/Oct. 1):
SATURDAY, Sept. 30
- Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
- Lucky Dog 2 – 11 a.m.
- Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 12 p.m.
SUNDAY, Oct. 1
- Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
- Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.
Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Oct. 7/8):
SATURDAY, Oct. 7
- Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
- Tails of Valor – 11 a.m.
- Recipe Rehab – 11:30 a.m.
- Hope in the Wild – 12 p.m.
SUNDAY, Oct. 8
- Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
- The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
- Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.