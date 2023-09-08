Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (Sept. 9/10):

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild – 6:30 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog 2 – 11 a.m.
  • Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, Sept. 10

  • Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.

Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for next weekend (Sept. 9/10):

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

  • Ocean Mysteries – 6 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog 2 – 11 a.m.
  • Did I Mention Invention? – 11:30 a.m.
  • Hope in the Wild – 12 p.m.

SUNDAY, Sept. 17

  • Mission Unstoppable – 6 a.m.
  • The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation – 7:00 a.m.
  • Lucky Dog – 7:30 a.m.