WOWK TV children’s programming September 25/26

MILTON, WV (WOWK) -- A Milton small business is keeping one family's legacy thriving. The Magaña family from Jalisco, Mexico started several small businesses in West Virginia.

"My grandpa started off in Nitro. My dad worked with him in the Rio Grande in Nitro, and then dad branched off on his own when things started rolling around. It's been in the family for a very long time," said Juana Magaña, Mi Pueblito Manager.