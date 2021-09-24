WOWK TV children’s programming September 25/26

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Special children’s programming for this weekend (September 25 and September 26):

SATURDAY, September 25:

  • “Hope in the Wild” – 6 a.m.
  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.
  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, September 26:

  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 6 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Children’s programming for next weekend (October 2 and October 3):

SATURDAY, October 2:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable – 12 p.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, September 26:

  • “Ocean Mysteries” – 6 a.m.
  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

