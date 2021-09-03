Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

WOWK TV children’s programming September 4/5

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Special children’s programming for this weekend (September 4 and September 5):

SATURDAY, September 4th:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 12:00 p.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, September 5th:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

Children’s programming for next weekend (September 11th and 12th):

SATURDAY, September 11th:

  • “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m.
  • “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m.
  • “Mission Unstoppable” – 12:00 p.m.
  • “Hope in the Wild” – 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, September 12th:

  • “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m.
  • “The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation” – 7:30 a.m.

