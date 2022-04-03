MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – It was a big Saturday night for WOWK last evening!

The occasion was the 2022 West Virginia Broadcasters Association Awards dinner.

For the second year in a row, WOWK was named “Television Station of the Year” in West Virginia.

In all, we took home eight awards, more than any other station in the state.

Our management says we have a great all-around team, led by our two most recent news directors:

“It really goes back to the fundamentals of Rod Jackson, who was with us for a year and a half, and he really started this team off. And with our new news director Bob Schaper, I can’t say enough about how this team really comes together,” remarked Sean Banks, WOWK VP and General Manager.

Among those taking home trophies were morning anchors Hannah Goetz and Lily Bradley. “West Virginia Tonight” and “Inside West Virginia Politics anchors Amanda Barren and Mark Curtis also received awards.

And sports anchor Cassidy Wood was named top in the state, along with Gold and Blue Nation’s Nick Farrell.