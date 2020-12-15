WVDNR to stock 30,000 additional trout for holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 30,000 trout over the next week in streams around the state so anglers and their families can enjoy fishing opportunities during the holiday season.

The stocking includes over 15,000 pounds of trout at 15 streams across the state. WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel said the special stockings follow a great production year that resulted in an abundance of trout at the state’s hatcheries.

Holiday Trout Stocking Locations:

Blackwater River

Cranberry River

Elk River

Elk River (Catch and Release)

Lower Shavers Fork

North Fork of South Branch

North Fork of South Branch (Catch and Release)

Opequeon Creek

Paint Creek (Catch and Release)

RD Bailey Tailwaters

South Branch Smokehole

South Branch Smokehole (Catch and Release)

Upper Shavers Fork

Williams River

Williams River (Catch and Release)

“Stocking these fish is not only a gift to anglers in West Virginia, but it will give us more space at our hatcheries to raise even bigger fish for the spring 2021 stocking season,” Dir. McDaniel said.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice also commented on the stocking saying, “As a lifelong fisherman myself, I’m very proud of all we’re doing to bring this incredible pastime to more and more West Virginians of all ages. I’ve probably been in just about every stream in this state, and I can tell you there’s almost nothing more peaceful and enjoyable than a day spent fishing in Almost Heaven West Virginia.”

Anglers are encouraged to maintain a safe physical distance from stocking personnel, other anglers, and park guests. In addition to stocking locations, nearby West Virginia state parks, forests, and public lands provide socially distanced places for outdoor activities.

All anglers age 15 and older are required to have a fishing license, trout stamp, and valid form of identification while fishing for trout. To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit wvdnr.gov. To purchase a fishing license and trout stamp, visit wvfish.com.