Yeager Airport unveils ‘The Junction Charleston’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Yeager Airport cut the ribbon on the newly remodeled post-security restaurant and gift shop named ‘The Junction Charleston’ on Tuesday.

The Airport is also introducing an opportunity for guests to visit CRW without having to book a flight. The CRW Junction Pass will allow those not flying to eat and shop at the post security-restaurant and gift shop.

“Most of us can remember a time when you could walk up to the windows here and watch planes

land,” said Yeager Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. “This pass will allow people through

security to eat at our brand-new restaurant with an incredible view of the airfield.”

To be eligible for a CRW Junction pass, you have to apply for a spot at least 24 hours before coming to the airport.

When you are signing up, you have to enter your name, date of birth, and gender exactly as it appears on the government ID you’re going to present at check-in. If approved, you will be subject to the same security screening regulations as passengers boarding a plane.

Check-in for the pass is available daily from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.