Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Turkey criticizes US freeze on Venezuela assets
Top Stories
Mass shootings give rise to bullet-resistant backpacks
Top Stories
Elizabeth Warren: Walmart should halt gun sales
Man charged for trying to steal police car while handcuffed
Woman says she swallowed screws that were inside banana from local grocery store
Chaos of Dayton shooting echoes in 911 calls, radio traffic
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Strong to severe storms possible late Thursday, especially in northern counties
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Wednesday PM 8/7/2019
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday 8/6/2019
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Monday Night August 5, 2019
Staying Safe: A conversation with leading expert in outdoor event safety
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
Spieth gets into the mix at postseason when he needs it most
Top Stories
Browns’ Callaway suspended 4 games by NFL for drug violation
Top Stories
Painful calf will continue to keep Luck on Colts’ sideline
Andy Murray to make singles return at Cincinnati next week
AP Source: Kaepernick ready to compete to play
49ers coach Shanahan would be fine with no preseason games
Live
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
WOWK Night at Appalachian Power Park Ticket Giveaway