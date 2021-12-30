268 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County, a new one-day high

The CDC made the announcement shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the omicron variant, or B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern. (Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 268 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.

The previous highest one-day total was 241 new cases on September 24, 2021.

“This is two days in a row that we have had over 200 positive COVID cases reported. The current COVID variant is highly transmissible. I cannot stress enough the importance of wearing masks and keeping gatherings to small numbers and with only those vaccinated during the New Year Holiday,” stated Dr. Sherri Young, Chief Health Officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We will continue to offer testing at the Health Department and other testing events, but most importantly, we will continue to offer vaccines, which will help reduce the number of cases. We must do what we can to alleviate the number of cases and the increase in hospitalizations,” Dr. Young further stated.

One new death was also reported: an 88-year-old female who was vaccinated.

Below are the COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County, West Virginia as of Thursday, December 30:

Total Cases 29,801 Up 268 Confirmed Cases 24,706 Up 241 Probable Cases 5,095 Up 27 Active Cases 1,059 Up 268 Recovered Cases 28,231 —- Deaths 511 Up 1