4th correctional officer dies of COVID-19 in West Virginia

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) reports that a fourth correctional officer has died of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

They say that Cpl. Christopher Scarberry, 31 of Genoa, served at the Western Regional Jail in Cabell County since 2018.

He had been in the hospital since December due to COVID-19 and died on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.

This is the fourth COVID-19 death of a correctional officer in West Virginia. Correctional Officer II Paula Jo Tomlin died on Jan. 22, 2022, Lt. Delmar Dean on Feb. 13, 2021, and Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer on Jan. 2, 2021, according to previous articles and press releases.

