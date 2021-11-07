Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Cabell County schools return to mask mandate

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County schools announced they will be reinstating mask requirements for students, staff, and visitors starting Monday, November 8.

This mandate comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the county and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) returning the county to the “orange” category on its tracking map.

Students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask indoors at all district facilities or when riding the school bus.

The school board says the requirement will be lifted if the county exits and remains out of the orange and red categories for at least five days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS