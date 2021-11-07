Cabell County schools return to mask mandate

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County schools announced they will be reinstating mask requirements for students, staff, and visitors starting Monday, November 8.

This mandate comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the county and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WV DHHR) returning the county to the “orange” category on its tracking map.

Students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask indoors at all district facilities or when riding the school bus.

The school board says the requirement will be lifted if the county exits and remains out of the orange and red categories for at least five days.