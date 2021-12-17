Doctors react to the first confirmed Omicron variant case in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The first recorded case of the Omicron variant in West Virginia was announced yesterday, Thursday, Dec. 16. Doctors say those who have two vaccine doses and a booster shot are highly protected from the variant.

“To me, it just kind of feels inevitable. West Virginia, I think, is the least vaccinated state right now, so it just was a matter of time before Omicron got here,” said Madeline Gerwig, receiving her COVID booster shot.

Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, says the Omicron variant is highly contagious. It has double the infection rate of the Delta variant.

“Thirty-six states prior to us, and we have at least one case that we know of, and the cases are doubling in these areas every two to three days, so we know it’s highly contagious. So, really we’ve got to think we have more than one case,” said Young.

Young says if you are vaccinated, you will be protected from becoming severely ill from this variant, but there is a big question mark for those unvaccinated. It’s because this variant hasn’t been studied long enough to determine those hospitalization and fatality rates, but for those who do get a breakthrough case, meaning they are vaccinated, the risks are lower.

“For two doses of the Pfizer vaccine is roughly 30% effective, but when you have that third dose or an additional dose, it’s almost 70% effective,” said Young.

Doctors say regardless of whether it’s a breakthrough case, you will still be at low risk for hospitalization.

“I was vaccinated back in July, and I just recently had some variant of COVID about a month ago,” said Brandon Yeager, who had a COVID breakthrough case.

13 News Reporter Katie Park spoke with both unvaccinated and vaccinated people who have recovered from COVID, and some complained about lingering symptoms.

“They’ve ended up with COVID and they weren’t vaccinated, and they said it was awful,” said Yeager.

“Chronic headaches, like you said not getting taste and smell back, I think there’s still a lot to learn about the long term effects of COVID,” said Gerwig.

Young says for those vaccinated, symptoms should be minimal and resolve within time.

“The loss of smell and taste may be lingering in some, it should come back. It does for most people. Now, if you’ve had a very severe case of COVID, you’ve had hospitalizations, there could be permanent damage to the lungs, permanent damage to other bodily organs, and the most chronic symptom that we hear is COVID fog, which is a difficulty concentrating,” said Young.

