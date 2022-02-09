Dr. Sherri Young tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, has revealed that she has COVID-19.

In a tweet, Dr. Young says:

After 710 days of health command in the battle against COVID, today I tested positive. It’s surreal to see it in front of me after making it my life’s mission to protect others from this pandemic. To keep it in perspective, it’s very mild… thanks to the vaccines. Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

She said that she listened to her own advice and “even though [she] thought [she] had allergies and a mild stuffy nose,” she got a test and it came back positive.

She says that now that she now knows she has COVID-19 and can work from home for the next five days.