CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During his Friday COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jim Justice brought up that Mar. 4, 2022, marked the two-year anniversary of his first COVID-19 briefing and the State of Preparedness Declaration.

I would have never believed that I’d still be in front of you talking about this two years later. Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV)

He then went on to talk about how West Virginia had not had a detected COVID-19 case in West Virginia at the time of the first briefing. He says that West Virginia became, “the envy of the nation,” and of the world because of that.

He attributes the fact that West Virginia was ahead of the curve to the gathering of all the “players”, including the National Guard, the DHHR and, “all of the people that could give us real input into what was going on,” before COVID-19 had hit West Virginia.

Gov. Justice also thanked people that worked throughout the pandemic, including first responders, the health care community and, “the people that worked at the grocery stores.”