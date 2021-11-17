Justice awards 3 more schools with $50,000 for ‘I Got Vaxxed’ competition

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Governor Jim Justice made his way to three of the most-vaccinated schools across the state today and presented them with $50,000 checks for winning the “I Got Vaxxed” competition.

The winning schools were Pratt Elementary School in Kanawha County, Hurricane High School in Putnam County, and Hite-Saunders Elementary School in Cabell County.

One Hite-Saunders Elementary School student, Rylee Lewis, says she wants the school to put the $50,000 toward their playground so they can “get a fence for the creek because a lot of people have been losing balls in the creek.”

Justice says the goal of this competition is to encourage people to get vaccinated and enable the winning schools to “do some special stuff for great kids.”

Kids, faculty, and staff were also extra excited as Justice was also sure to bring Babydog along with him.