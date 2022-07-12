CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Out of an “abundance of caution,” the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) will now require masks for staff and visitors.

Dr. Steven Eshenaur, Health Officer and Executive Director of the KCHD, says they are doing this due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Dr. Eshenaur also encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He says there are vaccines on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday for anyone over the age of six.

On Tuesday, CAMC announced they will reinstate their universal mask policy.

According to the Department of Health and Human Resources as of July 12, West Virginia has 2,817 active COVID-19 cases, with 761 new cases since Monday.

According to the KCHD’s July 12 COVID-19 update, there are 352 cases in the county.