Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to start vaccinating kids ages 5-11 tomorrow

KANAWHA COUNTY (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced that vaccinations will be available for 5-11-year-olds in Kanawha County starting Thursday, November 4.

“We are excited to have vaccinated our first 5-11-year-old late this afternoon at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Starting tomorrow at 8 am, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for children ages 5-11 at the health department,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “In addition to offering the vaccines at the health department, we will have a limited number of 5-11-year-old COVID-19 vaccines available at our drive-through health fair being held on Thursday, November 4, from 1-6 pm at the Shawnee Sports Complex and at a drive-through clinic on Monday, November 8 from 1-5 pm at the Schoenbaum Family Enrichment Center on Charleston’s West Side,” she added.

Plans are also being finalized with Kanawha County Schools to hold school-based clinics in the coming weeks. Parents should stay tuned to social media and their child’s school for vaccination schedules. Consent forms will be distributed via Schoology and will be required for a child receive a vaccine.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations continue to be held Monday through Friday, 8 am-3:30 pm at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV. Seasonal flu vaccines are also available. No appointment is necessary for testing or vaccinations.