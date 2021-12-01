Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Three new deaths were reported. These include a 70-year-old female who was vaccinated, a 68-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 68-year-old male who was unvaccinated. 

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases27,280Up 138
Confirmed Cases22,624Up 125
Probable Cases4,656Up 13
Active Cases758Up 138
Recovered Cases26,034—-
Deaths488Up 3

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS