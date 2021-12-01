Kanawha County reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Three new deaths were reported. These include a 70-year-old female who was vaccinated, a 68-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 68-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 27,280 Up 138 Confirmed Cases 22,624 Up 125 Probable Cases 4,656 Up 13 Active Cases 758 Up 138 Recovered Cases 26,034 —- Deaths 488 Up 3