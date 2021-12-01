Kanawha County reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Three new deaths were reported. These include a 70-year-old female who was vaccinated, a 68-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 68-year-old male who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|27,280
|Up 138
|Confirmed Cases
|22,624
|Up 125
|Probable Cases
|4,656
|Up 13
|Active Cases
|758
|Up 138
|Recovered Cases
|26,034
|—-
|Deaths
|488
|Up 3
