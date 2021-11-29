Kanawha County reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 207 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 29.
7 new deaths were reported.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. These numbers are cumulative numbers from Thursday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 29.
|Total Cases
|27,006
|Up 207
|Confirmed Cases
|22,444
|Up 160
|Probable Cases
|4,622
|Up 47
|Active Cases
|653
|Up 111
|Recovered Cases
|25,841
|Up 89
|Deaths
|483
|Up 7
