Kanawha County reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 207 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 29.

7 new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. These numbers are cumulative numbers from Thursday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Total Cases 27,006 Up 207 Confirmed Cases 22,444 Up 160 Probable Cases 4,622 Up 47 Active Cases 653 Up 111 Recovered Cases 25,841 Up 89 Deaths 483 Up 7