Kanawha County reports 207 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 207 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Nov. 29.

7 new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County. These numbers are cumulative numbers from Thursday, Nov. 25 to Monday, Nov. 29.

Total Cases27,006Up 207
Confirmed Cases22,444Up 160
Probable Cases4,622Up 47
Active Cases653Up 111
Recovered Cases25,841Up 89
Deaths483Up 7

