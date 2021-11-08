Kanawha County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 8.

Five more deaths were reported: a 66-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 71-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 56-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 90-year-old male who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 25,844 Up 37 Confirmed Cases 21,461 Up 28 Probable Cases 4,383 Up 9 Active Cases 420 —- Recovered Cases 24,975 Up 32 Deaths 449 Up 5