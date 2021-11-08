All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 8.

Five more deaths were reported: a 66-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 71-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 56-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 90-year-old male who was vaccinated. 

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases25,844Up 37
Confirmed Cases21,461Up 28
Probable Cases4,383Up 9
Active Cases420—-
Recovered Cases24,975Up 32
Deaths449Up 5

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS