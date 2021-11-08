Kanawha County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, November 8.
Five more deaths were reported: a 66-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 71-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 56-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 90-year-old male who was vaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|25,844
|Up 37
|Confirmed Cases
|21,461
|Up 28
|Probable Cases
|4,383
|Up 9
|Active Cases
|420
|—-
|Recovered Cases
|24,975
|Up 32
|Deaths
|449
|Up 5
