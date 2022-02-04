Kanawha County reports 443 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health department reported 443 new COVID-19 cases as well as five more deaths on Friday.

The deaths include a 77-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 20-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 66-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 59-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 58-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County as of Friday, Feb. 4:

Total Cases44,399Up 443
Confirmed Cases37,448Up 392
Probable Cases6,951Up 51
Active Cases1,201Up 93
Recovered Cases42,650Up 345
Deaths548Up 5

