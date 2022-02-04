Kanawha County reports 443 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health department reported 443 new COVID-19 cases as well as five more deaths on Friday.
The deaths include a 77-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 20-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 66-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 59-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 58-year-old male who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County as of Friday, Feb. 4:
|Total Cases
|44,399
|Up 443
|Confirmed Cases
|37,448
|Up 392
|Probable Cases
|6,951
|Up 51
|Active Cases
|1,201
|Up 93
|Recovered Cases
|42,650
|Up 345
|Deaths
|548
|Up 5