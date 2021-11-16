Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Three new deaths were reported; a 73-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 45-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 78-year-old male who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases26,336Up 54
Confirmed Cases21,844Up 39
Probable Cases4,492Up 15
Active Cases420—-
Recovered Cases25,448Up 51
Deaths468Up 3

