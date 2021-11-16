Kanawha County reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Three new deaths were reported; a 73-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 45-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 78-year-old male who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,336 Up 54 Confirmed Cases 21,844 Up 39 Probable Cases 4,492 Up 15 Active Cases 420 —- Recovered Cases 25,448 Up 51 Deaths 468 Up 3