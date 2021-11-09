Kanawha County reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 9.

Three more deaths were reported: a 74-year-old female who was vaccinated, an 86-year-old male who was vaccinated, and an 86-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases25,903Up 59
Confirmed Cases21,500Up 39
Probable Cases4,403Up 20
Active Cases420—-
Recovered Cases25,031Up 56
Deaths452Up 3

