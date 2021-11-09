Kanawha County reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 9.
Three more deaths were reported: a 74-year-old female who was vaccinated, an 86-year-old male who was vaccinated, and an 86-year-old male who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|25,903
|Up 59
|Confirmed Cases
|21,500
|Up 39
|Probable Cases
|4,403
|Up 20
|Active Cases
|420
|—-
|Recovered Cases
|25,031
|Up 56
|Deaths
|452
|Up 3
