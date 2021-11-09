Kanawha County reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 9.

Three more deaths were reported: a 74-year-old female who was vaccinated, an 86-year-old male who was vaccinated, and an 86-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 25,903 Up 59 Confirmed Cases 21,500 Up 39 Probable Cases 4,403 Up 20 Active Cases 420 —- Recovered Cases 25,031 Up 56 Deaths 452 Up 3