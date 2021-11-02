Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, November 2.

Two more deaths were reported: a 72-year-old male who was partially vaccinated and a 79-year-old male who was unvaccinated. 

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases25,430Up 64
Confirmed Cases21,132Up 48
Probable Cases4,298Up 16
Active Cases442Down 3
Recovered Cases24,551Up 65
Deaths437Up 2

