Kanawha County reports 67 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, Nov. 18.

No new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,491 Up 67 Confirmed Cases 21,985 Up 59 Probable Cases 4,506 Up 8 Active Cases 522 Up 67 Recovered Cases 25,501 —- Deaths 468 —-