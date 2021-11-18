All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
Kanawha County reports 67 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, Nov. 18.

No new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases26,491Up 67
Confirmed Cases21,985Up 59
Probable Cases4,506Up 8
Active Cases522Up 67
Recovered Cases25,501—-
Deaths468—-

