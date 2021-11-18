Kanawha County reports 67 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, Nov. 18.
No new deaths were reported.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|26,491
|Up 67
|Confirmed Cases
|21,985
|Up 59
|Probable Cases
|4,506
|Up 8
|Active Cases
|522
|Up 67
|Recovered Cases
|25,501
|—-
|Deaths
|468
|—-
