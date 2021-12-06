Coronavirus Updates
Kanawha County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Coronavirus in West Virginia

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Dec. 6.

One new death was reported of a 57-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases27,649Up 71
Confirmed Cases22,926Up 53
Probable Cases4,723Up 18
Active Cases508Down 65
Recovered Cases26,647Up 135
Deaths494Up 1

