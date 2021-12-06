Kanawha County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Dec. 6.
One new death was reported of a 57-year-old male who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|27,649
|Up 71
|Confirmed Cases
|22,926
|Up 53
|Probable Cases
|4,723
|Up 18
|Active Cases
|508
|Down 65
|Recovered Cases
|26,647
|Up 135
|Deaths
|494
|Up 1
