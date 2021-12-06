Kanawha County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, Dec. 6.

One new death was reported of a 57-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 27,649 Up 71 Confirmed Cases 22,926 Up 53 Probable Cases 4,723 Up 18 Active Cases 508 Down 65 Recovered Cases 26,647 Up 135 Deaths 494 Up 1