All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Nov. 12.

Three new deaths were also reported: a 77-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 94-year-old female who was vaccinated, and a 68-year-old female who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases26,142Up 72
Confirmed Cases21,701Up 60
Probable Cases4,441Up 12
Active Cases420—-
Recovered Cases25,263Up 69
Deaths459Up 3

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS