Kanawha County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Nov. 12.
Three new deaths were also reported: a 77-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 94-year-old female who was vaccinated, and a 68-year-old female who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|26,142
|Up 72
|Confirmed Cases
|21,701
|Up 60
|Probable Cases
|4,441
|Up 12
|Active Cases
|420
|—-
|Recovered Cases
|25,263
|Up 69
|Deaths
|459
|Up 3
