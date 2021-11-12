Kanawha County reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Nov. 12.

Three new deaths were also reported: a 77-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 94-year-old female who was vaccinated, and a 68-year-old female who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,142 Up 72 Confirmed Cases 21,701 Up 60 Probable Cases 4,441 Up 12 Active Cases 420 —- Recovered Cases 25,263 Up 69 Deaths 459 Up 3