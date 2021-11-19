Kanawha County reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Nov. 19.

Two more deaths were reported: a 55-year-old male who was vaccinated and a 59-year-old male who was partially vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,564 Up 73 Confirmed Cases 21,049 Up 64 Probable Cases 4,515 Up 9 Active Cases 595 Up 79 Recovered Cases 25,499 —- Deaths 470 Up 2