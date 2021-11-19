Kanawha County reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Nov. 19.
Two more deaths were reported: a 55-year-old male who was vaccinated and a 59-year-old male who was partially vaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|26,564
|Up 73
|Confirmed Cases
|21,049
|Up 64
|Probable Cases
|4,515
|Up 9
|Active Cases
|595
|Up 79
|Recovered Cases
|25,499
|—-
|Deaths
|470
|Up 2
