November 25 2021

Kanawha County reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, November 5.

Three more deaths were reported: a 57-year-old female who was unvaccinated, a 76-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and an 84-year-old female who was unvaccinated. 

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases25,688Up 74
Confirmed Cases21,337Up 59
Probable Cases4,351Up 15
Active Cases420Down 20
Recovered Cases24,824Up 91
Deaths444Up 3

