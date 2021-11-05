Kanawha County reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, November 5.

Three more deaths were reported: a 57-year-old female who was unvaccinated, a 76-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and an 84-year-old female who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 25,688 Up 74 Confirmed Cases 21,337 Up 59 Probable Cases 4,351 Up 15 Active Cases 420 Down 20 Recovered Cases 24,824 Up 91 Deaths 444 Up 3