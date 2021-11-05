Kanawha County reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, November 5.
Three more deaths were reported: a 57-year-old female who was unvaccinated, a 76-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and an 84-year-old female who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|25,688
|Up 74
|Confirmed Cases
|21,337
|Up 59
|Probable Cases
|4,351
|Up 15
|Active Cases
|420
|Down 20
|Recovered Cases
|24,824
|Up 91
|Deaths
|444
|Up 3
