Kanawha County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Two more deaths have been reported: a 92-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 74-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,859 Up 75 Confirmed Cases 22,284 Up 63 Probable Cases 4,575 Up 12 Active Cases 542 Down 6 Recovered Cases 25,841 Up 79 Deaths 476 Up 2