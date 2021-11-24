Kanawha County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Two more deaths have been reported: a 92-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 74-year-old male who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|26,859
|Up 75
|Confirmed Cases
|22,284
|Up 63
|Probable Cases
|4,575
|Up 12
|Active Cases
|542
|Down 6
|Recovered Cases
|25,841
|Up 79
|Deaths
|476
|Up 2
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.