November 25 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Two more deaths have been reported: a 92-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 74-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases26,859Up 75
Confirmed Cases22,284Up 63
Probable Cases4,575Up 12
Active Cases542Down 6
Recovered Cases25,841Up 79
Deaths476Up 2

