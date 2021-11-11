Coronavirus Updates
Kanawha County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, Nov. 11.

No more deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases26,070Up 75
Confirmed Cases21,641Up 61
Probable Cases4,429Up 14
Active Cases420—-
Recovered Cases25,194Up 75
Deaths456—-

