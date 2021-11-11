Kanawha County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, Nov. 11.

No more deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,070 Up 75 Confirmed Cases 21,641 Up 61 Probable Cases 4,429 Up 14 Active Cases 420 —- Recovered Cases 25,194 Up 75 Deaths 456 —-