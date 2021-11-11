Kanawha County reports 75 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, Nov. 11.
No more deaths were reported.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|26,070
|Up 75
|Confirmed Cases
|21,641
|Up 61
|Probable Cases
|4,429
|Up 14
|Active Cases
|420
|—-
|Recovered Cases
|25,194
|Up 75
|Deaths
|456
|—-
