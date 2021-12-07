Coronavirus Updates
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Dec. 7.

One new death was reported of a 79-year-old female who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases27,725Up 76
Confirmed Cases22,981Up 55
Probable Cases4,744Up 21
Active Cases472Down 36
Recovered Cases26,758Up 111
Deaths495Up 1

