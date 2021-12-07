Kanawha County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Dec. 7.

One new death was reported of a 79-year-old female who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 27,725 Up 76 Confirmed Cases 22,981 Up 55 Probable Cases 4,744 Up 21 Active Cases 472 Down 36 Recovered Cases 26,758 Up 111 Deaths 495 Up 1