Kanawha County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Dec. 7.
One new death was reported of a 79-year-old female who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|27,725
|Up 76
|Confirmed Cases
|22,981
|Up 55
|Probable Cases
|4,744
|Up 21
|Active Cases
|472
|Down 36
|Recovered Cases
|26,758
|Up 111
|Deaths
|495
|Up 1
