December 25 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Two new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases27,142Up 76
Confirmed Cases22,499Up 55
Probable Cases4,643Up 21
Active Cases620Down 33
Recovered Cases26,037Up 107
Deaths485Up 2

