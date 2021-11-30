Kanawha County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Two new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 27,142 Up 76 Confirmed Cases 22,499 Up 55 Probable Cases 4,643 Up 21 Active Cases 620 Down 33 Recovered Cases 26,037 Up 107 Deaths 485 Up 2