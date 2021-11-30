Kanawha County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Two new deaths were reported.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|27,142
|Up 76
|Confirmed Cases
|22,499
|Up 55
|Probable Cases
|4,643
|Up 21
|Active Cases
|620
|Down 33
|Recovered Cases
|26,037
|Up 107
|Deaths
|485
|Up 2
