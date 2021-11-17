Coronavirus Updates
Kanawha County reports 88 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Nov. 17.

No new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases26,424Up 88
Confirmed Cases21,926Up 82
Probable Cases4,498Up 6
Active Cases455Up 35
Recovered Cases25,501Up 53
Deaths468—-

