Kanawha County reports 88 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Nov. 17.

No new deaths were reported.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,424 Up 88 Confirmed Cases 21,926 Up 82 Probable Cases 4,498 Up 6 Active Cases 455 Up 35 Recovered Cases 25,501 Up 53 Deaths 468 —-