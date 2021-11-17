Kanawha County reports 88 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Nov. 17.
No new deaths were reported.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|26,424
|Up 88
|Confirmed Cases
|21,926
|Up 82
|Probable Cases
|4,498
|Up 6
|Active Cases
|455
|Up 35
|Recovered Cases
|25,501
|Up 53
|Deaths
|468
|—-
