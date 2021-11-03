Kanawha County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, November 3.
One more death was reported: a 54-year-old female who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|25,519
|Up 89
|Confirmed Cases
|21,209
|Up 77
|Probable Cases
|4,310
|Up 12
|Active Cases
|442
|—-
|Recovered Cases
|24,639
|Up 88
|Deaths
|438
|Up 1
