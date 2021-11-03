Kanawha County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - As the temperatures drop and winter is right around the corner, local fire departments warn people of potential dangers when trying to heat your home.

"We definitely want to emphasize using a 3-foot radius around any space heater. If we're using electric space heaters remember to plug them directly into an outlet. Do not use extension cords or anything like that. Definitely directly into the wall outlet," said Lt. David Hodges, with the Charleston Fire Department.