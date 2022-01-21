Kanawha County reports 907 COVID-19 cases, a new daily record

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County has reached another record-breaking daily total of COVID-19 cases.

907 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, a new record.

Dr. Sherri Young released the following statement regarding the new record high:

“For the third time this month, we have yet another record-breaking daily case count of 907 new cases of COVID-19 in Kanawha County. Along with other medical experts, we have warned that Omicron variant is highly contagious and does not show any signs of slowing. For the last 691 days, Unified Health Command in Kanawha County has worked tirelessly to fight this pandemic. While we are all tired of COVID, this continued level of community spread is taking a toll on our front-line healthcare workers, first responders, and the health command team. To gain any semblance of control on this pandemic, please get your COVID vaccines now, if you have not; get your booster dose if you are eligible, and wear a mask in public indoor settings. We have the tools to fight this virus and mitigate the harmful effects, but these tools will not help if they are not used. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will continue to offer daily testing and vaccination services at the health department. Additionally, we will be offering a walk-up clinic this Saturday, 10 am until 2:00 pm at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.”

In addition to the record number of new cases, three more deaths were added: a 72-year-old female who was vaccinated, a 67-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and a 65-year-old male who was unvaccinated. This brings the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 527.

There are 3,144 active cases in the county, and 34,823 Kanawha County residents have recovered from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.