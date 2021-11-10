Kanawha County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Four more deaths were reported: a 58-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 62-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 47-year-old male who was unvaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 25,995 Up 92 Confirmed Cases 21,580 Up 80 Probable Cases 4,415 Up 12 Active Cases 420 —- Recovered Cases 25,119 Up 88 Deaths 456 Up 4