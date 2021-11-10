Kanawha County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Four more deaths were reported: a 58-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 64-year-old male who was unvaccinated, a 62-year-old female who was unvaccinated, and a 47-year-old male who was unvaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|25,995
|Up 92
|Confirmed Cases
|21,580
|Up 80
|Probable Cases
|4,415
|Up 12
|Active Cases
|420
|—-
|Recovered Cases
|25,119
|Up 88
|Deaths
|456
|Up 4
