Kanawha County reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 4.
Three more deaths were reported: an 83-year-old female who was unvaccinated, an 88-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and an 81-year-old female who was vaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|25,614
|Up 95
|Confirmed Cases
|21,278
|Up 69
|Probable Cases
|4,336
|Up 26
|Active Cases
|440
|Down 2
|Recovered Cases
|24,733
|Up 94
|Deaths
|441
|Up 3
