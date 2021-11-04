Kanawha County reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 4.

Three more deaths were reported: an 83-year-old female who was unvaccinated, an 88-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and an 81-year-old female who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 25,614 Up 95 Confirmed Cases 21,278 Up 69 Probable Cases 4,336 Up 26 Active Cases 440 Down 2 Recovered Cases 24,733 Up 94 Deaths 441 Up 3