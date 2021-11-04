Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Coronavirus in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, November 4.

Three more deaths were reported: an 83-year-old female who was unvaccinated, an 88-year-old male who was unvaccinated, and an 81-year-old female who was vaccinated.  

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases25,614Up 95
Confirmed Cases21,278Up 69
Probable Cases4,336Up 26
Active Cases440Down 2
Recovered Cases24,733Up 94
Deaths441Up 3

