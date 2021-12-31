Kanawha County reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 232 new COVID-19 cases for December 31, marking the third day in a row that the county has reported over 200 new cases.

Friday’s numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County since the start of the pandemic to 30,033.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County:

Total Cases30,033Up 232
Confirmed Cases24,902Up 196
Probable Cases5,131Up 36
Active Cases1,291Up 232
Recovered Cases28,231—-
Deaths511—-

