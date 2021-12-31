Kanawha County reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 232 new COVID-19 cases for December 31, marking the third day in a row that the county has reported over 200 new cases.
Friday’s numbers bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County since the start of the pandemic to 30,033.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County:
|Total Cases
|30,033
|Up 232
|Confirmed Cases
|24,902
|Up 196
|Probable Cases
|5,131
|Up 36
|Active Cases
|1,291
|Up 232
|Recovered Cases
|28,231
|—-
|Deaths
|511
|—-
