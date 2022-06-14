CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission is looking for help in getting the second COVID-19 booster shot approved for first responders and essential workers.

They say they sent a letter to Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito asking for help in getting it approved by the CDC.

The Commission says in a press release that the second booster shot would be for first responders, healthcare workers, essential workers and caregivers.

Currently, people who are 50 years or older or anyone 12 years or older with underlying conditions.

Here is the letter that the Kanawha County Commission sent to Manchin and Capito: