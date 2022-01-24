Kanawha County surpasses 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. The variant on Monday was detected in South Texas in Cameron County on the Mexican border.(Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says that Kanawha County has surpassed 40,000 total COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department released a statement about the total cases.

Today, we reached the unfortunate milestone of over 40,000 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Kanawha County. This number represents 40,000 of our family members, friends, and neighbors who have been diagnosed with this virus and over 20% of the population of Kanawha County. Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

Dr. Sherri Young has encouraged all eligible West Virginians to get their vaccinations and to get boosted. Dr. Young said that the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is offering vaccinations and testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary, according to a press release.

In addition to the total number of cases, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says that active cases of COVID-19 are down 1,234 and recovered cases are up 1,756. Confirmed cases are up 287 and probably cases are up 55 since the last update.