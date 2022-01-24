Kanawha County surpasses 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says that Kanawha County has surpassed 40,000 total COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department released a statement about the total cases.
Today, we reached the unfortunate milestone of over 40,000 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Kanawha County. This number represents 40,000 of our family members, friends, and neighbors who have been diagnosed with this virus and over 20% of the population of Kanawha County.Dr. Sherri Young, Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department
Dr. Sherri Young has encouraged all eligible West Virginians to get their vaccinations and to get boosted. Dr. Young said that the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is offering vaccinations and testing Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary, according to a press release.
In addition to the total number of cases, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says that active cases of COVID-19 are down 1,234 and recovered cases are up 1,756. Confirmed cases are up 287 and probably cases are up 55 since the last update.