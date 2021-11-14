Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

KCHD reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reports 40 new COVID-19 cases.

Those new cases bring the total number of cases to 26,235 for the area throughout the outbreak.

Officials also report two new deaths. A 74 year old woman and a 64 year old man. Those deaths bring the total number of cases throughout the duration of the pandemic to 463.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS