KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed that 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kanawha County on Wednesday.

This is the largest spike the county has seen in recent weeks, and KCHD warns that cases have been steadily rising since the beginning of May.

“This is especially concerning as we are entering the time of year where people are attending more events and large gatherings which could add to the community spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, KCHD Health Officer and Executive Director. “We recommend vigilance in mask-wearing in crowds and using good hand hygiene,” he added.

KCHD says that vaccination is still the best defense against contracting the virus, and they’re urging anyone who is eligible to receive a booster shot to do so.

For more information on testing, vaccines, and all other public health services, visit www.kchdwv.org or call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at (304) 348-8080.