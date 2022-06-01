HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s Huntington campus is now seeing a mask requirement after it was dropped in March.

Right now, those on campus are only required to wear masks inside of campus buildings.

This comes after the CDC changed the university’s COVID-19 category following a spike in cases.

“In March, we were yellow and went to green. And now we are in the orange category – which is a higher risk for the community. With that, we went back to what’s worked for Marshall University – following that guidance, and that’s why we reinstated the masks,” explained Tracy Smith, Director for Marshall’s Environmental Health and Safety.

Smith says the university has been following the guidelines of the CDC since the start of the pandemic and they’re confident as they have yet to see any COVID-19-related outbreak.

University officials SAY this mask requirement could change at any moment, but students I spoke with say they’re indifferent either way.

“It might be a pain at first, but we’ve all done this before so it coming back will be a good thing for everyone and a safe environment,” said Creighton Thieneman.

Another student, Sarah Wilson, says after her experience with COVID-19, she’s fine wearing the mask.

“COVID-19 is such a scary thing. I had it and it didn’t affect me at all, but I know people who had it and they’re still struggling with respiratory issues,” she explained.

The university says they are hoping this requirement only lasts for a short period of time, but they’re prepared if it has to continue throughout the summer.