Over 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia, a pandemic record

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 18,149 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

24 more deaths have been reported since Tuesday, which brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state of West Virginia to 5,674.



DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 48-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Boone County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, a 62-year old female from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Braxton County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Ritchie County, a 59-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Putnam County, a 65-year old female from Lincoln County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old female from Wetzel County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Ohio County, and a 66-year old male from Barbour County.



“Our hospitals and healthcare workers work tirelessly to help West Virginians recover from this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “To prevent further illness and loss of life, please schedule vaccines and booster shots for all eligible members of your family.”

1,043 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of West Virginia. 15 of those people are children. 225 people, including three children, are in the ICU, and 107 people are on ventilators.





CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (97), Berkeley (830), Boone (286), Braxton (67), Brooke (102), Cabell (1,199), Calhoun (81), Clay (62), Doddridge (105), Fayette (638), Gilmer (73), Grant (129), Greenbrier (357), Hampshire (162), Hancock (192), Hardy (120), Harrison (567), Jackson (127), Jefferson (346), Kanawha (2,500), Lewis (83), Lincoln (241), Logan (428), Marion (526), Marshall (258), Mason (287), McDowell (189), Mercer (661), Mineral (233), Mingo (238), Monongalia (1,079), Monroe (184), Morgan (104), Nicholas (322), Ohio (315), Pendleton (65), Pleasants (51), Pocahontas (36), Preston (295), Putnam (706), Raleigh (993), Randolph (180), Ritchie (80), Roane (141), Summers (145), Taylor (160), Tucker (18), Tyler (89), Upshur (164), Wayne (441), Webster (65), Wetzel (130), Wirt (58), Wood (756), Wyoming (388).

A list of COVID-19 testing sites is below:

Barbour County

7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavilion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County

9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County

8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Avenue, Chattaroy, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County

8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV

Upshur County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County

7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)