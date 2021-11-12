School-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics start next week in Cabell County

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to a release from Cabell County Schools and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, the county will begin school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Monday, November 15.
Vaccinations will be available for those aged 5 and older, including parents of students, and parental authorization will be required for anyone under the age of COVID-19. Flu shots will also be available. No appointments are needed.
Clinics will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the cafeterias of these schools:
• Milton Middle School on Monday, Nov. 15
• Barboursville Middle School on Tuesday, Nov. 16
• Huntington Middle School on Wednesday, Nov. 17
• Huntington East Middle School on Thursday, Nov. 18
The pediatric vaccine is also available at the COVID-19 Vaccine Center at the Huntington Mall Tuesday through Saturday.
For additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine availability, please visit cabellhealth.org or call (304) 526-3383.
