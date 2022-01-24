Third correctional officer in West Virginia dies of COVID-19

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) says that another correctional officer in West Virginia has died of COVID-19.

They say this makes the third correctional officer in West Virginia who died of COVID-19.

Correctional Officer II Paula Jo Tomlin, 51 of Middleport, Ohio, had been an officer at the Lakin Correctional Center since March 2020. Her husband, Cpl. Timothy D. Tomlin is also a Lakin correctional officer. They were married for 27 years, according to a press release.

Tomlin previously worked with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation as an employee of one of its medical care providers, the WVDHS says.

“Our deepest and most heartfelt condolences go out to Cpl. Tomlin from everyone in the DCR at this most sorrowful time. Please keep Paula and Tim, their family members, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. Special prayers also for the friends and co-workers of Paula and Tim at Lakin, and throughout the DCR, as we mourn Paula’s loss and honor her service,” Corrections Commissioner Betsy Jividen said.

The two other correctional officers that died of COVID-19 were Cpl. Mark Rustemeyer, 58, and Lt. Delmar Dean, 49, according to previous articles and the press release.